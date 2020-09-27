Since deconfinement, the virus continues to circulate. More than 14,000 cases were identified this Saturday, September 26. “If we do not put in place drastic measures this weekend […], we will have to face a second wave that is much more difficult for hospitals and intensive care units to manage than the first“, alert Patrick Bouet, the president of the Order of Physicians in a column published in the JDD of this Sunday, September 27.

Faced with the government’s restrictive measures, some scientists believe that the strategy adopted is not the right one. “How is it that this government is systematically in a logic where we foresee the worst and we foresee the most extreme measures?“, asks for example the sociologist of the CNRS, Laurent Mucchielli. In an interview with RTL this Sunday, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran indicated that he did not intend, for the moment, to reconfine the country.

