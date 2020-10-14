It has been seven months since this mother was infected with the coronavirus but she still does not manage to come out of this infernal spiral. Every step, every physical effort is difficult. She has to take regular breaks to rest. The virus continues to weaken her, even preventing her from returning to work several months after being infected. When she feels the worst, it is on social networks that she finds comfort through the testimonies of other long-term patients.

These victims of the virus are organizing to raise awareness about the after-effects from which they still suffer today. Member of the collective of long-term Covid-19 patients, Kattell Burban expects a lot from the intervention of Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, October 14. Doctors have not yet found answers to her ailments, she hopes that the state takes more care of these people who continue to suffer from the virus, even several months after the contamination.