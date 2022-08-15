Coronavirus | The omicron variant arrived in the Marshall Islands and began to spread uncontrollably – the US sends in reinforcements

So far, strict quarantine rules have kept the coronavirus pandemic out of the Marshall Islands.

In the Pacific Ocean The island nation of the Marshall Islands has declared a health emergency due to the omicron transformation of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, reports news agency AFP.

Every tenth resident of the capital Majuro has been infected in a week.

“We are now preparing for the worst phase of the epidemic in Majuro,” commented the Minister of Health Jack Niedenthal on Monday.

“Because other countries have experienced this first, we understand very well how this virus spreads: like wildfire.”

Marshall Islands is one of the last countries in the world that has managed to avoid the coronavirus pandemic almost completely. Like the surrounding island states, it introduced strict quarantine guidelines for those entering the country in the early stages of the pandemic.

As there have been attempts to open up travel, infections have spread to one island nation after another. The Marshall Islands government had planned to lift quarantine orders on October 1 and has already begun to loosen security measures.

Indigenous infections were detected in the Marshall Islands for the first time on August 8, and there are now more than 3,000 confirmed infections, including 200 in health care workers.

The actual number of infections is clearly higher, as more than 75 percent of those tested are infected.

A total of about 60,000 people live in the Marshall Islands, of which 70 percent have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. So far, only nine people have been hospitalized, he says BBC.

According to Health Minister Niedenthal, it is likely that the situation will get even worse when the disease spreads from one island to another.

Marshall Islands internal flights have been suspended for the time being after the pilots fell ill, and health care personnel cannot be flown from the capital to more remote islands.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it will send aid to the Marshall Islands.

The Marshall Islands have an Associate States Agreement with the United States. The country has, among other things, a US military test area where the US has conducted nuclear tests.

According to Niedenthal, the Americans are supposed to help local health authorities.

“We have moved from prevention to minimizing harm,” the minister tells AFP.