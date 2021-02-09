Coronavirus The oldest man in Europe survived the disease caused by the coronavirus

The French nun, Sister Andre, turns 117 this week.

As you know The oldest man in Europe has broken the coronavirus infection. French nun, sister Andre, has recovered from the infection, which he was diagnosed on Jan. 16, news agency Reuters reports.

Sister Andre will celebrate her 117th birthday on February 11, next Thursday.

Formerly called Lucile Randon joined the nun of the Catholic Church in 1944.

His current home is in a service house in Toulon, France, where he spends his retirement days satisfied, albeit lost his sight.

After the infection was diagnosed, Sister Andre was isolated from the other residents of the house. Andre was asymptomatic. Now he is considered to have recovered from the disease.

Sister Andre was born in 1904. In the picture, she celebrates her 116th birthday in February last year in Toulon, France.­

Andrelta was asked if he was scared to hear he had covid-19 disease.

“I wasn’t because I’m not afraid of death. I am happy to be among you, but I would already be somewhere else with my older brother and grandparents, “he replied to the French BFM television channel, according to Reuters.

Born in 1904, Sister Andre is the second oldest person in the world, according to the gerontology research group GRG. The oldest is Japanese Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on January 2.

All 20 people at the top of the list are women.