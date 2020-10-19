A situation “unprecedented”. The number of residence permits issued fell almost by half in the first half of the year in member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), according to a report by the organization published on Monday, October 18. International migrations in the area are coming “exceptionally weak” in 2020, warns the OECD.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on migratory flows in the first half of the year”, with a decrease in the number of new permits issued by 46%, explains the organization, which brings together some forty developed countries.

A decrease “without surprise”, in a context where borders were closed and international mobility severely disrupted for several months. The number of new permanent immigrants had remained stable in 2018 and 2019, amounting to around 5.3 million per year, decrypts Jean-Christophe Dumont, head of the international migration division of the OECD.

However, the impact of the crisis varies greatly from country to country. “There are a lot of OECD countries, especially non-European countries, where flows are literally zero, like Australia, Japan, the United States, Korea”, explains Jean-Christophe Dumont to AFP.

“In Europe, the dynamic is different. In Sweden for example, there is a decrease but much less than elsewhere, he continues. And then in countries like France, there is an extremely sharp drop in the permits granted, especially in April, but in June we returned to the level of last year. “

For all OECD member countries, the decrease “could be partially compensated in the second semester”, specifies the organization.