Coronavirus The number of infections is growing rapidly in Germany – this is the new law on infectious diseases, called the “emergency brake”

The controversial amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act is bringing a night curfew to areas with a high incidence.

German on Tuesday, the federal government agreed on a proposal to amend the communicable disease law, which is intended to provide uniform means throughout Germany to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Until now, the Chancellor Angela Merkel has decided on the restrictions together with the prime ministers of 16 states, under whose leadership the restrictions have been enacted by state.

Incidence-based rules for the opening up of society have been agreed in the past, but states have been free to implement the rules or not to implement them. This has led to patchwork regulations.

Before Easter, it became clear that the common will of the states was no longer to be found. Pandemic management companies are now strongly mixed with the political pressures of the upcoming federal election in September.

The German Bundestag will consider the bill on Friday. The law would come into force without regional consideration if the seven-day incidence rate exceeded one hundred for three consecutive days.

The atmosphere around coronavirus operations is highly inflamed. The bill has also provoked strong criticism from federal day representatives of government parties. The protests accuse the Merkel-led government of rejecting democracy.

In Germany, the plan is not being talked about right now as an exit strategy but as an emergency brake. The Berlin Senate approved its closure and opening plan under the new law as early as Tuesday.

This includes, among other things, a curfew between 9 pm and 5 am. Deviations from this would only be allowed in emergencies or on the basis of work.

Critics of the bill have said that a curfew may only shift people’s encounters from parks to interiors, which may even run counter to the purpose of the law. The resources for enforcing meeting restrictions vary from region to region, so the effects of the curfew are questionable.

In Germany, regional restrictions on outdoor movement have also been subsequently lifted by the courts. In Germany, the Constitutional Court can repeal existing laws, and this can still be the case for a restriction on movement.

According to experts, coronavirus infections are growing exponentially in Germany. The ongoing third wave is the worst of the whole pandemic.

The rate of vaccination in Germany has accelerated in April. About 16.9 percent of Germans have received the first vaccination and 6.2 percent of both vaccinations. In Finland, the corresponding figures are 25.6 per cent and 2 per cent.

However, the rate of vaccination is not enough to stop the growth of infections.

Power departments operate in extreme parts of the country. According to doctors, hospitals will soon have to undergo a triage procedure, which means assessing the urgency of treatment.

Some patients may be left without the treatment they need. In Finland, the emergency triage classification has had to be used, for example, in major traffic accidents, when there are many seriously injured patients.

In March In Germany, barbers and other services were opened after the closure, which began in October and tightened in November and December.

You can get to specialty stores by booking in advance. Use of the services requires the use of an FFP2 mask and a negative coronavirus test. Free tests are available, and home tests are also available.

There are regional differences in test rules. In Berlin, for example, schools opened after the Easter holidays, with schoolchildren taking two tests a week at home or at school.

There have also been regional experiments in Germany where frequent testing has been used to enable the opening up of society.

However, the test strategy has proven to be unreliable. The lower-incidence experimental areas, where tests could be used to reach a restaurant, for example, became such popular destinations that infection rates began to rise again.

This has happened, for example, in the small state of Saarland.

German virologist Christian Drosten warned earlier this week not to rely too much on home tests as they do not reveal infection in an asymptomatic early stage.

A new hard embargo seems inevitable in Germany, but its political acceptance is even lower.