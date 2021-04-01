Coronavirus The number of infections has started to decline, but is still high: More than a quarter originate from parties, cottage trips and meetings with friends

In Finland, more than 4,000 new infections are now diagnosed per week, according to THL’s and STM’s weekly interest rate review. According to STM’s Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulk, the easing of restrictions can only be discussed when the decrease in the number of infections is long-term and stable.

Coronavirus infections the number has started to decline slightly in Finland, but the number is still high in the whole country. More than 4,000 new corona infections have now been diagnosed in Finland during the week.

On Thursday, 656 new cases of corona were detected.

Across the country, the incidence rate is currently 160 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

“The good news is that the accelerating growth of the epidemic has been reversed. But it is still a very short-term phenomenon, ”said the Strategy Director of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM). Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki on Thursday in the corona information, where STM and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) presented the current disease situation.

Infection rates Finland has been in a slight decline over the last couple of weeks. They have also decreased slightly in the worst epidemic areas in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) and in Southwest Finland.

Still, the incidence rate in the Hus area is still 313 infections per one hundred thousand people and in Southwest Finland 249.

Despite the good turnaround, interest rate information recalled developments in many European countries.

Director of THL Mika Salminen noted that in many European countries where there has been a significant reduction in the number of infections, infections have recently re-emerged.

According to Salminen, in order to avoid the same path in Finland, the number of infections must be significantly reduced. Therefore, it is still too early in Finland to talk about easing restrictions, for example. According to Voipio-Pulk, the loosening can only be talked about when the reduction in the number of infections is long-term and stable.

“In that case [rajoitusten väljentäminen] we are not yet in the light of the figures presented today. We have a good chance of getting there, but yes, the number of infections still needs to be clearly reduced and the downward trend needs to be very stable, ”he said.

On Wednesday, the government negotiated Finland’s so-called exit strategy.

Salminen opened in the corona information where the infections in the current situation come from. According to statistics compiled by THL for week 11, about half of the infections came from your own household.

The second largest source was the group “other sources of infection”. They accounted for 28 percent of all infections.

This group includes people’s situations of social contact in their free time, such as meetings with friends and relatives, cottage trips with a group of friends, wedding parties, birthday parties, and other private occasions.

The government would have liked to have addressed these with new restrictions on movement.

“When people face to a greater extent, the risks increase that there happens to be someone out there who doesn’t know about the infection yet and becomes a big chain of infection. We should try to avoid these situations as much as possible, ”Salminen said.

“And it may well be that people have already done this, because that decline is reflected in the number of cases we have.”

Infections from abroad now account for 2% of infections and follow-up infections for 1%.

Salmisen according to a good turn, it can be concluded that the existing restrictions in different areas and in different activities, such as restaurants, are effective.

“Are they strong enough that this is a lasting effect. Or are they strong enough to reach a low enough level fast enough. That conclusion is not yet dared to be drawn. But the direction is right, ”he said.

In the corona information In addition to the Hus region and Southwest Finland, Voipio-Pulkki expressed concern about other hospital districts. He noted that the virus is present in the population across the country, and infection rates in many hospital districts are also high by international comparison.

In addition to Hus and Southwest Finland, the incidence rate is over one hundred in Päijät-Häme, South Karelia, Kanta-Häme and Pirkanmaa. In eight hospital districts, the incidence is between 26 and one hundred.

According to THL, the transformation viruses have also spread to practically the entire country. 2,526 cases of virus transformation in the United Kingdom and 239 cases in South Africa have been detected in Finland. In southern Finland, the British virus variant is already the main virus in some places.