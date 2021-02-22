Coronavirus The number of hospital patients in the UK, which has been rapidly vaccinated, has fallen sharply – Boris Johnson says deregulation

In Britain, as many as one in three adults has received at least the first dose of vaccination.

London

For the adult population Britain, which has been vaccinated at a rapid pace, is beginning to relax interest rate restrictions step by step.

The effectiveness of vaccinations has been the first to be found in Scotland, where the number of hospital patients has clearly fallen. One month after the start of vaccinations, the risk of being hospitalized for people over the age of 80 was reduced by an average of 81%, the Scottish Health Authority announced on Monday.

Pfizer’s vaccine reduced hospital risk by 85 percent, and Astra Zeneca’s by 94 percent.

In Britain nearly 18 million people, or about a third of adults, have already received their first dose of the vaccine. A second dose has been given to more than 615,000.

Prompt vaccination – coupled with very tight coronary constraints – has led to a decline in infections and hospital numbers.

However, a condition for easing the restrictions is that no new dangerous viral variants appear on the island.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told of the demolition schedule for England on Monday in the House of Commons of the British Parliament.

According to Johnson, the risks are still high.

“No vaccine is 100 percent sure, and not everyone takes vaccination,” the prime minister said in the lower house.

There is no road to a completely interest-free Britain or a world.

“Every decision we make must be based on the latest information.”

In practice, this means that the Johnson government does not want to hang on to any tight schedule. If the infection situation worsens again, the deregulation will also be stopped. There are always five weeks between relaxation steps.

The other countries in the United Kingdom – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – decide on corona measures independently. The direction in them too is towards gradual dismantling.

Also the pace of vaccination must remain rapid in order for the restrictions to be lifted.

Minister of Health Matt Hancock confirmed as early as Sunday that at-risk groups and those over the age of 50 may have been vaccinated as early as mid-April. The goal is for the entire adult population to have access to vaccination by the end of July.

The British government has bought or ordered more than 400 million doses of vaccine from various companies.

Britain started coronary vaccinations already in early December before other Western countries. Successful vaccination strategy has pushed brexit and economic concerns into the background so far.

All schools will open in England again on March 8th. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also likely to start easing schools for younger children.

“School is the best place for kids, and that’s why schools always open first and go last,” Johnson said Monday.

In early March, two-person meetings outdoors, such as in parks, will also be allowed on the English side. Residents of nursing homes and other care homes are allowed to receive one designated visitor.

Outdoor meetings between two households or up to six people will only be allowed again from 29 March. At the same time, at least some of the outdoor exercise opportunities are to be opened.

Corona restrictions have been considerably stricter in Britain than in Finland.

The whole of the United Kingdom has been closed for weeks. This is already the third Lockdown in the pandemic.

In practice, this means that a large number of shops are closed, as are cafes, bars and restaurants. Only takeaway food is allowed. Also closed are all museums, cultural events, hairdressers and other similar treatment centers, as well as sports and sports venues.

Travel outside your own residential area is also now restricted. The restriction is scheduled to be lifted by the end of March.

You can only go out of the house once a day to exercise. Social meetings outside your own household or a so-called security bubble are prohibited. You can only travel abroad if it is absolutely necessary.

Covid-19 disease More than 120,000 people have already died in the United Kingdom.

The country has a population of about 67 million, of which 56 million in England.