Coronavirus The number of coronavirus cases almost doubled per week in Helsinki

The incidence rate in Helsinki is 55.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori emphasized the importance of following face masks and other corona instructions at the City of Helsinki’s weekly press conference on Wednesday.

“All security measures must now be taken seriously,” Vapaavuori said. The number of coronavirus cases is now growing at an alarming rate in Helsinki.

The number of cases has almost doubled in just one week: last week, 124 people in Helsinki were diagnosed with the infection, this week the number is 238. There are currently two patients in intensive care in Helsinki.

Incidence rate According to Vapaavuori, there are 55 cases of the disease in Helsinki per 100,000 inhabitants. Finland has considered the incidence rate to be the limit, for example in its travel recommendations. The reading in Helsinki exceeds the security limit at which it has been possible to enter Finland in recent days without two weeks of quarantine.

According to Vapaavuori, the cases of the disease in Helsinki are fairly evenly distributed. Over-represented are young people aged 20–24, who account for 23% of all cases.

“It’s possible that this will spread from there to older age groups.”

Free mountain emphasized at the press conference that all the recommendations had been complied with.

“The face mask should be worn in public transport as well as in any public or communal interior such as shops, malls or sports venues.”

Vapaavuori also recommended Helsinki residents to keep a safe distance, wash their hands regularly and refrain from social contacts even in mild symptoms.