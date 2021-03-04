Coronavirus The number of coronary infections will soon break the limit of a thousand a day, the expert predicts – The coming month will decide what kind of summer will be

“Within the next month, it will be decided how we go about the summer. If the infection rates are lowered, a summer like last year is possible, ”says postdoctoral researcher Tuomas Aivelo.

Finland the number of coronary infections has risen in recent days, so that the number is likely to set a near new record: more than a thousand infections a day.

Tuomas Aivelo­

It will be a “milestone on the path to failure,” as a postdoctoral researcher in disease ecology at the University of Helsinki Tuomas Aivelo describes the matter.

“One could imagine that we could already have done better. However, we have been dealing with this pandemic for a year now, ”he says.

Infection rates are now higher than last spring. According to Aivelo, they are higher despite the fact that last spring a large part of the infections may have gone unnoticed when there was still a shortage of testing capacity.

He believes infection rates will rise further in the coming days.

“There is a danger that the limits of intensive care capacity will start to come up and urgent care may have to be postponed. That would mean a very difficult situation for hospitals in the coming weeks, ”says Aivelo.

“ “Estonia has also seen more than a thousand days of infection, even though the country’s population is a quarter of Finland’s population.”

Prime minister Sanna Marin has in recent days urged citizens to comply with safeguards.

“Hopefully the impact of Marin’s speech will start to show. Next week, the state of closure will also begin if all laws are passed through Parliament. It may also curb the amount of infection, ”says Aivelo.

According to him, it is not yet worth sprinkling ash on it, even if the number of infections increases. “More than a thousand days of infection have been seen in Estonia as well, even though the country’s population is a quarter of Finland’s population,” he recalls.

“ “Within the next month, it will be decided how we go to the summer.”

Can the spread of the epidemic still get under control?

“It’s hard to say how many restrictions would be needed. It all depends on how well people follow them, ”says Aivelo. Therefore, according to him, the government should continue to drum that the situation should be taken seriously.

“Within the next month, it will be decided how we go about the summer. If the infection rates are reduced, a summer like last year is possible. It is certainly not possible to organize big events and festivals, but some kind of events nonetheless. ”

The reason The last month of the outbreak of infections is the British variant of the coronavirus, which came as a surprise to both Finland and many other Western countries.

According to Aivelo, the emergence of the variant and its spread to Finland was not a surprise. What was surprising, instead, was the speed of development.

“It was already known at the beginning of January that the British version would come to Finland sooner or later,” Aivelo reminds. “It quickly became clear that the virus variant could not be prevented from entering the country. It also spread surprisingly fast. ”

The open question, he said, was whether the conversion would be stopped at the borders. According to Aivelo, vaccines will not save the situation very soon.

“To the extent that vaccines help, a large proportion of senior citizens have had time to get vaccinated, which lowers mortality. However, the virus is now spreading among 20-50 year olds, and this age group will have to wait a long time for the vaccine. ”

“ “I don’t think a total crisis is likely.”

According to Aivelo, Finland now faces three possible paths:

1. The situation gets out of hand.

“The worst case scenario would be that infection rates would continue to rise and the government would have to introduce more severe restrictive measures, such as a curfew.

This means that there will be a shortage of intensive care units and a significant increase in mortality in relation to the number of deaths from the disease to date.

However, it should be hard to say that mortality rates would rise to what they are in Sweden, for example. That’s where vaccines come in handy.

I do not consider such a total crisis to be likely. What is clear, however, is that the higher the infection rates, the longer it takes to get down. That means going to the summer with high rates of infection and severe restrictions. ”

2. The disease gets stuck.

“According to the optimistic scenario, infection rates would be significantly reduced by suppressing infection with precautions, tracing infections and preventing their spread.

In the summer, those who do not belong to risk groups could be vaccinated. In this scenario, summer would be quite similar to last summer. ”

3. Rooted as before.

“Current measures would help keep the number of infections at its current level or reduce it slightly. However, the situation would remain tense and strict restrictions would not be lifted: they would be tightened and relaxed, depending on how the number of infections develops.

Vaccinations ease the situation, but it takes time. Summer vacation would be a little easier anyway.

This scenario seems the most likely at the moment. ”