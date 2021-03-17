Coronavirus The number of corona patients in the hospital will soon reach record levels – Intensive care patients are transported from Hus to other parts of Finland every week

According to Chief Medical Officer Markku Mäkijärvi, the workload of intensive care can withstand up to 30 coronary patients requiring intensive care. Special arrangements have also had to be made in Turku due to the difficult disease situation.

Hospital care the number of demanding coronavirus patients is likely to rise to record levels during the epidemic in the coming days. To date, the worst situation was in December, when there were 284 coronavirus patients in hospitals. There were 283 patients on Wednesday.

In intensive care, the worst situation was in April last year, when the intensive care units had 83 coronavirus patients at the same time. Nearly 50 patients were in Hus hospitals.

The greater part There are coronavirus patients in Finland in the hospitals of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Due to coronavirus disease on Wednesday, there are 66 patients in the wards of Hus hospitals and 30 in the intensive care units.

Husin chief physician Markku Mäkijärven according to Hus hospitals, there has been little need to reduce other activities due to coronavirus patients.

“We have a certain amount of leeway to which we can still stretch. A few dozen patients can be accommodated in one way or another without significant downtime, ”says Mäkijärvi.

However, the increase in the number of patients threatens urgent care when personnel from coronavirus patients are transferred from other positions, Mäkijärvi says.

“In a similar situation last spring, the reduction affected orthopedics and eye and ear diseases the most, but this also includes outpatient activities and outpatient examinations in other specialties,” says Mäkijärvi.

Markku Mäkijärvi, Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District.­

Husin According to Mäkijärvi, intensive care in hospitals is on the verge of pain. Mäkijärvi says that intensive care patients are transferred from Hus hospitals to other hospitals on a weekly basis. This, he said, needs to be taken into account when interpreting ICU numbers.

Patients have been transferred to hospitals with intensive care units, including other university hospitals and the central hospitals of South Karelia and Kymenlaakso.

“Without the transfers, the situation here would be even more difficult,” says Mäkijärvi.

According to Mäkijärvi, the workload of Hus’s intensive care is sustainable if the number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care does not increase sharply.

“The load is not unreasonable up to 30-32 intensive care patients, but after that it is necessary to close significant numbers of activities. That means unhurried surgery has to be run down in stages. It affects several hundred, even thousands of patients, ”says Mäkijärvi.

“Of the 30 coronary patients in intensive care, they manage to balance the load a little here and there, but if we go over it, this trick will no longer work.”

Coronavirus situation is also awkward in Turku. However, coronavirus patients in need of hospitalization are more moderate than in the Helsinki metropolitan area. There are currently 25 coronavirus patients in hospital in Turku, six of whom are in intensive care.

“We had to close a couple of operating rooms early in the week when it looked like patients were coming in large numbers, but right now we’re getting along with the number of patients. Compared to a few weeks ago, our number of patients has multiplied, ”says the Chief Physician of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland Mikko Pietilä says.

“This is not an easy task even with these numbers, but fortunately the need for intensive care is currently slightly lower for other reasons.”

Mikko Pietilä, Chief Physician of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland.­

According to Pietilä, the reduction in other hospital operations depends, among other things, on the number of non-coronavirus patients and the availability of staff.

“We have clear plans, but if there are a dozen more patients, for example, we will have to introduce staff transfers, among other things.”

Pietilä emphasizes that the organization of intensive care is not primarily a matter of space or equipment.

“Yes, there are enough facilities and beds in hospitals. Non-urgent operations can be postponed and the purpose of the departments changed, but the number of staff is limited, ”says Pietilä.