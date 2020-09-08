The study unveiled Tuesday, September 8 also shows that the number of business creations increased in June and July, after a sharp decrease since March and the coronavirus crisis.

The number of companies in difficulty fell sharply between May and July, in particular thanks to state aid, according to a study carried out by the National Council of Commercial Court Clerks, in association with the Xerfi Institute, which franceinfo reveals Tuesday, September 8.

Between May 1 and July 31, 2020, the number of business failures fell by 42.5% compared to the same period in 2019. But this is mainly due to the support measures granted by the government, to start by taking charge of the partial activity. But what the clerks fear is the catch-up effect in the coming months, when the devices will be lightened or disappear.

Companies will then have to pay their bills, because creditors have already waited. “Creditors will recover their right to sue, explains Sophie Jonval, president of the National Council of Commercial Court Clerks. Obviously, companies will draw the consequences. For those who will unfortunately not be able to cope with these current debts, there will be no other solution than to turn to legal proceedings in the coming weeks or months. “

The clerks therefore expect a busier end of the year in the commercial courts. But they remind bosses, especially small businesses, that there are support mechanisms. They still have to be started in time, before judicial liquidation becomes inevitable.

The study also shows that the number of business creations increased in June (+ 13.4%) and in July (+ 7.5%), after a sharp drop since March due to the coronavirus health crisis. .