More than 20,000 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in 24 hours, according to the report published Friday, October 9. The over 65s affected by Covid are more numerous today. “Until then, the young people were the most affected, but little by little, they are overtaken by the seniors”, explains Emmanuelle Lagarde on the 19/20 set. The test positivity rate exceeds 10% among young people and those under 65. In the third and fourth age, this rate is also on the rise and stands at 6%.



“This worries the authorities, because the oldest are the most likely to develop severe forms. Currently, there are already 1,448 intensive care beds occupied by Covid patients out of a total of around 5,000”, adds the journalist. In Europe, too, the health situation is tightening.