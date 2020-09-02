Coronavirus The nudist village became one of the worst sites for coronavirus infection in France, with the third

The village, connected to the naturist beach of the Cote d’Age, is now one of the worst outbreaks in France.

Cap d’Agden the nude beach and village in the Heráult region of France has proven to be a major source of coronavirus infection.

According to French health authorities, 800 nudists in favor of nudity culture have now been tested in the region, a third of whom have been diagnosed with covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. For example, tell about it BBC and CNN.

However, none of those infected needed immediate hospitalization, authorities say.

Two kilometers from the beach of Cap d’Agde is dedicated to nudists. There is also a nudist village favored by international tourists in the area, where a third of those tested have been diagnosed with covid-19.­

Cap d’Agen on the beach you can see a long line of naturist families, many of whom live in a nearby campsite. Naturism and nudism are associated with the idea of ​​non-sexual nudity as part of natural social interaction.

However, thousands of international tourists, who are interested in couples and the village’s sex clubs and nightclubs, also arrive at the naturist village’s hotels during the summer.

“Yes, we know why we came here,” one person interviewed by the BBC said. “There are family-oriented naturist areas elsewhere, but there are also erotic nightclubs here.”

The chain of infection seems to have left a brisk party on the roof terrace of a local five-star hotel, where face shields and safety gaps were forgotten, the hotel owner admitted to the BBC.

Population density the nudist village is usually much larger during the summer season than the nearby town of Montpellier. However, the pandemic caused economic devastation in the region even before these infections.

The hotels in the nudist village have been half empty, several nightclubs have been closed by official decisions and hundreds of employees who have served tourists have been laid off or laid off.

“I just laid off 22 employees because the season is virtually over,” said the owner of Waiki Beach, known for his raucous pool party before the tightening of regulatory guidelines. Karim Issartel told the BBC.

Tourists still in the village are asked to come for a coronavirus test before leaving the area, authorities say.