Coronavirus The next variant could be far more dangerous than omicron, experts in the Observer warn

In England, even the last restrictions may be lifted during February. Researchers say a possible future coronavirus variant could cause more deaths in the past.

Possible new coronavirus variant may be much more dangerous than omicron and deregulation should be considered, experts warn Guardian’s The Observer in the story.

The warnings are based on Boris Johnson Statement by the British Parliament on 9 February that the remaining coronary virus restrictions in England will be lifted on 24 February.

Government Lead Coronavir Advisers Chris Witty and Patrick Vallancea has been required to provide evidence on which the decision to waive restrictions is based

Observer according to the experts interviewed, it is dangerous to deregulate on the assumption that future coronavirus variants will be milder than before.

“The idea that virus variants are constantly evolving to be milder is wrong. For example, a new variant could be more disease-causing than a delta variant, ”says Professor of Virology at the University of Warwick. Lawrence Young said to the Observer.

A professor of epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh is on the same lines Mark Woolhouse.

“Omikron did not evolve from the delta variant. It came from a completely different part of the virus’s line of development. Because we don’t know what part of the line of development the new variant will form, we can’t know how pathogenic it is, ”Woolhouse tells the Observer.

Same uncertainty was also highlighted by an expert from the World Health Organization (WHO) David Nabarro.

“After Omikron, there will be other variants, and if they are more contagious, they will become dominant. In addition, they can cause a variety of diseases, in other words, they can be more deadly or have longer-term consequences. ”

According to Nabarro, the administration should be prepared for the possibility that the number of people who become ill and need hospital treatment will increase.

“It would make sense to encourage people to protect themselves and protect others consistently. An approach that doesn’t do this is gambling with potentially serious consequences,” Nabarro tells the Observer.