Nearly 27,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected on Saturday, October 10. Since France has been testing massively, records for new contaminations have been linked. The virus circulates fast. The test positivity rate reached 11% against 7%, there are still 15 days. Professor Stéphane Gaudry, intensive care physician explains: “In the coming weeks, we can expect, at least in Île-de-France, an increase in the number of cases, an increase in the number of serious cases and therefore more patients in our intensive care units.“.



928 people have entered intensive care in the past seven days. The risk of congestion worries the health authorities who must fight against certain false truths. Professor Bruno Lina, member of the scientific council Covid-19 affirms it: “This virus has not changed. It is the same. He is exactly the same. The virus that was circulating in March […] is exactly the same“.

