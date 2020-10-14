Everything is not settled. A defense council was held on Tuesday, October 13 for three hours. We prepare minds for a turn of the screw. But the puzzle remains: finding the right formula to limit the circulation of Covid-19 without too much impact on the economy without forgetting the consent of the French.

One of the avenues that is circulating is that of the curfew. Not everyone agrees at the Elysée. Some plead for it to be in force everywhere in France, others only in cities on maximum alert. Will the President announce it on television Wednesday night?

We must be able to enforce it by mobilizing additional police forces. The consequences are serious: shops are closing. It is no longer possible to circulate. In any case, Emmanuel Macron will try to restore clarity in his speech and respond to concerns at a time when the French have less and less confidence in the government.