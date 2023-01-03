Coronavirus | The new corona variant is spreading around the world – This is what is known about it now

The XBB.1.5 sub-variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading especially in the United States, may be the cause of the next wave of infection in Finland as well.

In the world a new coronavirus subvariant XBB.1.5 is spreading, which has also been nicknamed “Kraken”. The variant has spread especially in the United States.

As far as we know, no corona disease caused by the new subvariant has yet been detected in Finland.

The variant got its name from the sea monster in old stories.

The most important point that the professor of zoonotic virology at the University of Helsinki Olli Vapalahti wants to say about the new variant is that the mutation of the virus and the emergence of new sub-variants is normal.

Olli Vapalahti

“These types of respiratory infections that are circulating in humanity must change in order to survive. This happens all the time and presumably will continue to happen. We still don’t know at what rate of change the coronavirus will set itself,” Vapalahti says.

Secondly, he wants to emphasize that the immunity obtained with vaccines and getting sick gives protection also against the serious disease caused by this variant.

What else is known about the variant?

A possible cause of a new wave

New the variant belongs to the XBB line, which was discovered in August in India. The line was originally created as a combination of two omicron subvariants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75, i.e. it is a so-called recombinant.

XBB.1.5. i.e. “Kraken” is a subline of XBB that has undergone mutations.

“ “Could be the cause of the next wave of infection in Finland as well.”

The virus must have some characteristic that allows it to survive in the population better than its competitors.

“Based on laboratory studies, it seems that evasion of immune protection and an even more sensitive infectivity than its predecessor are characteristics of XBB.1.5,” says Vapalahti.

“Because of this, it can be the cause of the next wave of infection in Finland as well.”

However, according to him, it is premature to say when this could happen.

Some countries require a corona test from those traveling from China

XBB line has so far been found in different parts of the world: for example in India and Singapore, the United States and China.

The new variant has once again ignited a debate about whether travel should be restricted or whether arrivals from some countries should be required to undergo corona tests at the border.

Although the variant has already been detected in several countries, especially in China, the epidemic surge that started after abandoning the zero-virus policy has raised concerns about the spread of the variant.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), systematic testing of travelers from China is not necessary. According to ECDC’s assessment, the vaccination coverage and immunity of Europeans against the variants found in China is relatively good.

The same agrees with the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). The director of the health security department Otto Helven I estimate by There are so many coronavirus infections in Finland at the moment, even from its own back, that infections from China would not change the whole.

According to the news agencies AFP and Reuters, the United States, Italy, Britain, Canada, Japan, Australia, France, India, Taiwan, Morocco and Israel, among others, have said that they require a negative corona test result from travelers from China.

“I would see that it is more beneficial than harmful to target actions to only one country. It may lead to the fact that new detected variants will soon not be communicated as openly,” says Vapalahti.

During the corona pandemic, it has already been stated several times that it is very difficult to fight the spread of the corona virus with the measures taken at the borders.

Does not cause a particularly dangerous disease

This one according to current information, the disease caused by the XBB line is not particularly dangerous.

“We don’t know if this causes a worse disease, but there is no reason to assume that it is protected from serious disease compared to other circulating variants,” says Vapalahti.

For example, in Singapore with high vaccine coverage, the epidemic caused by XBB reportedly did not cause an increase in the proportion of severe forms of the disease.

WHO has not listed subvariant XBB.1.5 in the list of variants of concern, but the variant is still on the list of enhanced monitoring. According to Vapalahti, it is possible that the sub-variant has just now received a lot of column space in different news media, because it started to spread in the United States.

“Of course, new developments in the coronavirus should be monitored in order to anticipate possible disease waves.”

XBB.1.5 infections only a matter of time in Finland

Also Infections caused by variants of the XBB line have occurred in Finland since October. According to THL’s monitoring, the proportion of XBB infections has remained at around 10 percent.

“Kraken” has not yet been found in the corona samples sequenced in Finland. However, according to Vapalahti, this is only a matter of time.

Sequencing always lags slightly behind the disease situation.

“If an infection caused by the XBB1.5 variant were found in Finland, the information would be obtained by sequencing with a delay of about 2-3 weeks after sampling”, says the THL specialist researcher Laura Kalin-Mänttari by e-mail.

in Finland For more than half a year, the main virus has been the omikron subvariant BA.5 and the sublines that developed from it. On the other hand, many Finns got sick last spring from the corona disease caused by BA.2., which used to be the dominant virus.

Since XBB.1.5 is a combination of two different sub-variants of the BA.2. line, could the disease contracted in the spring give better resistance to the new variant as well?

“It’s difficult to say yes or no. Sure BA.2. is closer to the XBB line and it is known from previous infections that the more similar the causative agents are, the better the protection against infection. On the other hand, this is also affected by how much time has passed since the disease. We don’t know enough yet.”