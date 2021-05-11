Coronavirus The music industry calls for speed and equality in deciding to lift restrictions: “Restrictions on fundamental rights should end as soon as possible”

The Association of Musicians and Livefin believe that the arts and culture industry has shown its ability to take care of security measures and has responded to the situation by developing new security solutions.

Crown period slow decision-making and inequality frustrate the cultural sector. Livef, a live music advocate, and the Musicians ’Union call for speed and equality in decision-making on deregulation.

“Other industries will now be opened as the situation eases, in line with the exit plan – we demand that the arts and culture sector be treated equally on the same basis,” the Musicians ’Union press release says.

The releases state that the arts and culture sector has shown its ability to take care of security measures and has responded to the situation by developing new security solutions.

Safe a model of the events was published at the end of December and updated regulations on the safety intervals to be observed at the events were published in March. However, according to the Association of Musicians, the regional government agencies do not follow the instructions given by the government in their decisions.

“Restrictions on fundamental rights should be relaxed as soon as the situation allows. Now it seems that this is not the case, ”the press release states.

According to Livefin, the guidance of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health treats different sectors unequally. For example, the requirement to maintain a safety margin applies more strictly to public events than to public or other customer spaces.

At the moment Parliament is discussing an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which points to the outlook for the beginning of summer and the end of the year. Now the guidance of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health only extends to the end of May.

“No festival or gig organizer knows the boundary conditions for next summer’s events. Unrestricted restrictions are understandable, but the industry requires clarity and speed in decision-making, ”says Livefin’s CEO Jenna Lahtinen in the bulletin.

Music organizations jointly estimate that the Finnish music industry loses EUR 986,301 a day from the sector’s livelihood due to interest rate restrictions.

Livefin held a quiet moment in March for Finnish live music.

HS said on Saturday in Finland support for the least cultural sector in the Nordic countries in the corona crisis. According to a report commissioned by the Nordic Council of Ministers, Finland’s support for the cultural sector in 2020 fell far short of that of Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

According to the report, what the Nordic countries have in common is that the performing arts and freelancers have suffered the most from the corona situation.

According to the study, switching, or considering it, has been common in all countries.