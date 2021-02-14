Coronavirus The municipality of Padasjoki allows residents to reserve the entire swimming pool for one hour for private use – “Pool parties are not possible unless you want to organize them with your own canteen”

The Päijät-Häme hospital district is in the acceleration phase. Although few infections have been reported in Padasjoki, young people’s leisure opportunities have been on hiatus.

Päijät-Häme in the municipality of Padasjoki in the province, a way was invented to swim during the corona closure of the swimming pool.

Municipal Welfare Director Pauliina Koskela says that members of the same canteen can book an indoor pool for one hour at a time.

The reservation is only for Padasjoki residents.

Private the time of swimming costs 15 euros in addition to the normal entrance fees. The sum gives you an hour of pool time and then half an hour for washing and saunaing.

Only one group can swim at a time. Swimming time can be booked by families, couples or single residents. A group of relatives or friends, on the other hand, cannot make time.

“We’ve been tight on this. Pool parties are not possible unless you want to organize them with your own canteen. ”

The swimming pool has two sauna rooms, to which groups of swimmers are directed alternately. When the second sauna space is empty, there is time to clean and disinfect the space, Koskela says.

“That way, a potential virus won’t stick to surfaces.”

The municipality has taken into account the Finnish Association for Swimming Education and Lifesaving instructions on the prevention of the risk of corona infections in swimming pools.

Municipality has been offering booking facilities for families since early December. There was also concern about the decline in children’s swimming skills.

The Päijät-Häme hospital district is in the acceleration phase. Koskela says that the detected infections in Padasjoki have been minor. Yet many recreational opportunities for children and young people have been on hiatus as recommended. Keeping the swimming pool open brings the opportunity to move together with the family.

At the beginning of February, the possibility of reserving premises was extended to canteens.

“We think it’s really important that those for whom swimming is the only possible form of exercise get to move. There has also been a lot of talk about how older people move less during an epidemic, and it is important that their muscular fitness is maintained. ”