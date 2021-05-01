In the middle of the second wave of coronavirus infections in Argentina and given the growing occupation of intensive care beds, the Ministry of Health of the Nation receives 250 new respirators this Saturday out of a total of 500 that the health portfolio acquired.

The respirators will be distributed to jurisdictions in order to strengthen the health system’s response to the demand generated by the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The reception will be in charge of the Minister of Health of the Nation, Carla Vizzotti in the National Directorate of Sanitary Emergencies (DINESA) located in Jerónimo Salguero 3457, of the City of Buenos Aires.

Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health of the Nation, receives a batch of respirators.

In recent days, given the oxygen demand that “is between two and three times more than at the time of highest consumption last year”, Vizzotti remarked that “each province and health center” will work hard on “rational use” of that chemical element.

The national government froze the distribution price as any type of medical liquid oxygen provision while it urged the business sector to “increase its production to the maximum of its installed capacity.”

Through joint resolution 6/2021 of the Ministries of Health and Productive Development, published this Thursday in the Official Gazette, it was established that the measure will be maintained for a period of 90 days and the maximum sale price will be considered the one in force to date.

At a press conference at Casa Rosada, after a meeting with heads of oxygen supply companies, the official praised the “effort of the national State and the private sector to foresee actions that respond” to the second wave of coronavirus.

In this sense, the official stated that a work table will be formed between the portfolio she heads and the private sector so that in the production of this input it is ensured in supplying the health system above the demands of the industry.

The respirators will go to the provinces that are in a critical situation of equipment.

Vizzotti affirmed that the health system continues with a “high occupancy” of coronavirus cases, with its corresponding demand for respirators, for which he called for “strengthening care and minimizing circulation.”

The minister explained that the meeting aimed to “maximize production, facilitate importation and speed up the distribution” of oxygen, in addition to “prioritizing the use of medicinal oxygen over industrial oxygen” and asking the different health centers for everything the country to “rationalize” that element.

In the same conference, the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, remarked that “a scheme was worked on for the next few weeks to ensure demand” of oxygen, and “so that the sector can work to the maximum, that in fact it is doing it”.

In addition, it was agreed to “direct the exclusive use” of oxygen to the health sector, said the minister, and stated that “the industrial sector will have to wait days or weeks” to have this resource.

Kulfas pointed out that “a working table was implemented” with the Ministry of Health and the suppliers and distributors companies “to ensure the supply” and in the sense he pointed out that “prices will be controlled, through the Ministry of Internal Commerce”, and with the Supply Law “to ensure the provision”.

He also announced “the impediment of exporting” the input “for the duration of the emergency” and remarking that “the priority is health.”

With information from Télam

