Coronavirus The ministry is looking forward to THL’s assessment this week of how the regional weighting of vaccinations could be implemented

“Yes, progress should be made relatively briskly at the beginning of this week,” says Mia Kontio, a leading expert at THL.

Vaccination order possible changes to emphasize vaccine distribution based on the regional disease situation may progress in the coming days.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is still waiting this week for an assessment by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on how it would be practically possible to emphasize the distribution of vaccines regionally.

Regional emphasis on coronary vaccinations recommended by the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) appointed by THL last week. The rationale was that there are large regional differences in the incidence of coronavirus cases and the number of cases requiring hospitalization.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, for its part, is assessing whether the emphasis on vaccination, based on the epidemic situation in the regions, would also require an amendment to the Vaccination Order Decree issued by the Government last December.

The Government has decided on the Finnish vaccination order by a decree issued on 22 December.

Following its own assessment, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will make a possible proposal for an amendment to the regulation, after which the regional emphasis on vaccinations could be realized in 3-4 weeks.

“We do not have not yet decided whether the setting needs to be changed. We first look at what THL is proposing, ”says the department head about the marching order Tuija Kumpulainen From STM.

“This week,” replies the chief physician Taneli Puumalainen the question of when THL’s assessment of the practical options for vaccine distribution will be completed.

The views of municipalities and hospital districts are also asked about the practical implementation.

Vaccination order the possible rebuke has aroused feelings for and against, as it is difficult to develop a perfectly fair system to replace what has already been decided.

Chairman of the Center, Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko stated in its Facebook update that the order decided by the government should be adhered tountil at-risk groups have been vaccinated. “This is a promise that must be kept. After the risk groups, the matter must then be assessed separately. ”

At the end of last week, in a STT survey of the chairmen of the parliamentary groups’ parliamentary groups, the SDP also emphasized vaccinating the elderly and at-risk groups first. Both the SDP and other governing parties in the Greens, the Left Alliance and the RKP emphasized the evaluation of medical experts before the regional emphasis.

Vaccinations for the non-at-risk adult population are expected to begin at the end of June.

Expert group the model would not leave any area without vaccinations.

According to the model, the distribution of vaccines would be based on the population of the hospital districts, but would also take into account the number of cases of infectious diseases in previous weeks and the number of patients admitted to hospital. Each basis would have a third share in the model.

In addition, a one-off increase in vaccines could be provided to particularly bad areas that require rapid action.

Secretary of the Expert Group, Chief Physician Hanna Nohynek THL has estimated that the proposed new distribution model would reduce the number of serious illnesses requiring hospitalization by one-fifth more than the current model by the time the first dose of vaccine is offered to the entire adult population.

The model would also live in time, i.e. change according to the disease situation every few weeks.

HS: n made last week according to the calculation The model of the vaccination expert group on concentrating vaccinations in bad epidemic areas would bring more vaccines in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus), Southwest Finland, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia.

Vaccination based on the regional epidemic situation has been carried out at least in Norway, Estonia and Germany.

The Finnish expert group also talked about areas smaller than hospital districts, such as municipalities.

Along the way in Finland, other occupational groups that may be prioritized in vaccinations have also been raised, such as Sote personnel dealing with the disease. For example, professions, teachers and police who are important for security of supply have been on the agenda.

President of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Juha Tuominen has, for its part, suggested that the vaccination schedule should take into account the large proportion of foreign – speaking people in the population and their incidence of coronavirus.