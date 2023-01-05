Coronavirus | The ministers responsible for corona matters will gather in the evening to hammer out the EU’s China recommendation

Corona issues the relevant ministers meet in the evening. According to STT’s information, the meeting will discuss the test recommendation given to EU countries yesterday and how Finland will react to it.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) has previously said that he is cautiously positive that Finland could demand a corona test certificate from tourists arriving from China. Many countries have already reached the same solution in the past.

“The most important thing would be for the passenger to have a pre-test certificate ready when entering the country, so that it would not burden the social and healthcare staff,” Kiuru tells STT.

Yesterday, EU countries were strongly recommended to require all passengers arriving from China to have a negative coronavirus test, which should be done 48 hours before the start of the trip. The issue was decided at a meeting called by Sweden, the EU presidency, where it was also recommended that all travelers to and from China wear a face mask during their flight.

The number of corona infections in China has increased since the country lifted its strict corona restrictions.

More European countries have already announced that they will start requiring tests, including Britain, France and Spain. The group was continued on Thursday by Sweden, which will start requiring passengers arriving from China to have a negative corona test from Saturday.

The country’s Minister of Health and Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed told news agency TT that the test requirement is valid for three weeks and applies to adults and children over the age of 12, regardless of whether the passengers are vaccinated or not. The test requirement does not apply to Swedish citizens or those permanently resident in Sweden or EU countries.

With its action, Sweden wants to slow down the spread of new virus variants and thus lighten the burden on healthcare.

Outside of Europe, at least Australia, Canada and the United States have made guidelines on the test requirements for those arriving from China.