Olivier Véran expressed his deep concern on BFM TV, Saturday September 5th. “He announced a possible increase in intensive care admissions in the next 15 days”, explains Lise Vogel, journalist from France Televisions, on the set of the 23 hours newspaper of franceinfo. “Hospitalization and admission to intensive care are only a reflection of the epidemic situation of two weeks ago. So it is obvious that in the next 15 days there will be an increase, not massive but an increase all the same, in the number of serious cases “, said the Minister of Health.

It is no coincidence that Olivier Véran has sounded the alarm. “Today there is an exponential increase in the transmission of the coronavirus. There have been 8,550 new cases in the past 24 hours. This is the second day in a row that we have exceeded 8,000 daily cases and this had not happened since the end of March. 53 new sources of contamination were identified in 24 hours “, adds the journalist.