Coronavirus The Men’s Bowling European Championships will be held for the fourth time: “The situation started to escalate really fast”

The Bowling Association says the next time they try to hold the competition is in June.

Bowling The men’s European Championships will be postponed for the fourth time due to the coronavirus, the Finnish Bowling Association said on Friday on its website.

The European Championships were to be played in Helsinki on 19-29. January. The reasons for the transfer are the deteriorating coronary situation and tightened travel restrictions.

“The situation started to escalate really fast. Even before Christmas, in a joint competition meeting with the government of the European Union, the common will was that the competition could be organized, ”Executive Director of the Finnish Bowling Association Sami Järvilä says.

According to Järvilä, the wave of infection caused by the omicron transformation has dramatically increased the level of risk in Finland and especially in Helsinki.

According to Järvilä, organizing a functioning corona bubble would be challenging.

“The worst case scenario would be for us to go to the World Hockey Youth Championships like in Canada,” he says.

Games was originally scheduled to visit in August 2020. They moved first to January 2021, then to August 2021, and for the third time to January 2022. Now a fourth move is ahead.

A new date is planned for June 2022. The European Bowling Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Denmark in February, will also be postponed.