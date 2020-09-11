The reduction of quarantine, “it is certainly effective in 98 or 99% of cases”, assures the president of the MG France union on franceinfo, while the Prime Minister announced on Friday new measures in the fight against the spread of the disease. ‘epidemic.

“There is a welcome call to individual responsibility”, reacted Friday September 11 on franceinfo Jacques Battistoni, president of the union of general practitioners MG France, after the announcements of Jean Castex at the end of the Defense Council devoted to the coronavirus epidemic. The Prime Minister notably insisted on respecting barrier gestures and announced a reduction in the duration of isolation for cases of contact with Covid-19.

Reduce the quarantine to seven days compared to 14 so far, “It is certainly effective in 98 or 99% of cases and it is easily applicable by everyone and I think that is good news, a good thing that rule”, estimated Jacques Battistoni.

The call to responsibility is also in relation to isolation, the feeling of acting according to the collective good must be present.Jacques Battistonito franceinfo

Jacques Battistoni “confirmed” also that doctors are “beset with demands” of consultations, they give us “Every day come up with unjustified requests. The role of the doctor is not to certify that people are in good health when they have been potentially sick”, he insisted. “The role of the doctor is to treat, apply or ask people to apply these instructions as soon as they have been given the advice, that they have been treated if necessary (…) There is absolutely no need to make a certificate of healing, as some patients ask unfairly and wrongly. It is not provided for by the texts. “

Jean Castex announced the establishment of screening circuits which will be reinforced for priority people. “This is something that we have been asking for for over a month”, assures the president of the MG France union, who explains that the deadlines were beginning to lengthen for patients who had symptoms. “These people need a quick test”, he insisted. “You have reactions and consequences on those around you which must be taken into account immediately. We cannot make people wait, it is much more important for them than for people who test themselves for personal convenience.”

“This is the right solution”, estimates for his part on franceinfo Arthur Clément, biologist in the Paris region. “These prioritization niches have already been put in place in laboratories. Our instinct as a doctor has pushed us to put them in place for a long time”, continued the member of the Union of Young Medical Biologists. “Where we lack efficiency is that they are based solely on statements from patients which are not always correct. They would have to be validated by a doctor, especially the urgent or serious nature of the patient for that he can benefit from a test in priority. “

I think that this prioritization needs to be more medicalized and this is probably the decision that will be taken by the authorities in the coming days.Arthur Clément, biologistto franceinfo

For those who manage several laboratories, in Paris, Blanc-Mesnil and Drancy, “It is possible that some patients report as being symptomatic and in need of an urgent test, when this is not necessarily the case.”

In addition, Jacques Battistoni considers that “Regional individualization is something very interesting. We, what we want is to be able to provide them with an advisory function with the patients most at risk. We can see that ultimately, this is the main target. , this is the main stake in the fight against the epidemic, to prevent them from becoming contaminated. We ask the ministry for the possibility for us to have a preventive consultation with patients, of whom we are the doctors treating, and who are at risk “, he insisted.