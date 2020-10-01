Thursday October 1st, the mayors of several large cities were received by Jean-Castex to discuss health measures. Jean-Baptiste Marteau, journalist for France 2, is live from the Hôtel de Matignon: “We feel that the atmosphere has changed between the mayors and Jean Castex“. A lot of listening from the Prime Minister, reports Jean-Baptiste Marteau: “No immediate decision, it is a clear change of method compared to last week, when the Marseille decisions were taken“. “There should be no restrictive measures tonight during Olivier Véran’s press press conference“, explains the journalist live from Matignon.



“The objective will rather be to call everyone to responsibility. One last warning before a possible turn of the screw, if the results were not there“, Explain Jean-Baptiste Marteau. At the end of this meeting with Jean Castex, the married from Lille, Martine Aubry said: “The Prime Minister accepted […] to give us another 10 days to check if the measures that had been taken by the government, in particular the 10 p.m. for bars […] to see if they are delivering the expected success, i.e. a reduction in the incidence rate“.