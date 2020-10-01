The Prime Minister will successively receive in Matignon, Thursday, October 1, the mayors of Paris, Lyon (Rhône), Lille (North), Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), Grenoble (Isère) to talk about Covid-19. Jean Castex spoke with the mayor of Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) on Wednesday by telephone. These are cities where the health situation is the most tense. Meetings will begin Thursday at 8 a.m. with Anne Hidalgo. Each mayor will arrive with his regional prefect and the boss of the Regional Health Agency. This configuration should make it possible to compare points of view and establish solutions announced Thursday at the end of the afternoon by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

It is a change of method on the part of the government. The aim is to show that the executive consults before making decisions. Jean Castex wants to avoid the cacophony of Marseille last week and the outcry of local elected officials. If the mayors do not want to take an unpopular measure, he will take it, he warned.