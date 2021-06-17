The mayor of Lincoln, Salvador Serenal, was transferred to a private clinic in Junin due to a complication of his coronavirus picture and for that he took a respirator that he took of the nine teams that your municipality has.

In their environment they justified it as “a common practice“, while the councilors of the opposition they plan to report it.

Serenal, who was admitted to the Lincoln Municipal Hospital, was transferred on Tuesday to a more complex private clinic in Junín with a respirator from the local health center in case your medical chart required it. This was admitted by the Secretary of Health of the municipality, Sergio Lorenzo.

“The mayor had his coronavirus disease at home, but his condition went from mild to moderate and it was decided to admit him to the municipal hospital. For being diabetic and hypertensive, the family decided to transfer him to a more complex clinic in Junín, “the official explained.

He specified that as the “La Pequena Familia” clinic in Junín “did not have respirators available and his medical chart could indicate that he required it, he was transferred with a respirator from the municipal hospital“.

The official justification accounts for a “usual practice”. It was the Secretary of Health himself who said so and stated that this was already happening “when patients are referred to Junín who are provided infant respirators or incubators” and added that at that time “of the nine respirators that the hospital has only three were occupied“.

“The provision of respirators was never endangered and those of us who work in the health system know that it is something habitual. In fact, the mayor improved in his state of health and the respirator is back in Lincoln“, Held.

From the municipality another source with which he communicated Clarion confirmed that it is “a common practice“and added that any Lincoln neighbor that needs to be transferred to another municipality you can do it with the respirator.

Complaint from the opposition

The case aroused strong criticism from the opposition. In the last hours councilors of the Frente de Todos they will denounce Serenal, who belongs to Together for Change.

Councilor Juan Pezzi described as “reprehensible“The conduct assumed by the communal chief and announced that they will file a criminal complaint to investigate whether he committed a crime when using a public asset for personal use.

Pezzi assured that the mayor’s attitude “is reprehensible because nor public resources can be used for personal use“.

“When you lend health supplies to other institutions, you do so under a protocol and so that they are available to the community, not from a special person“, graphic.

He argued that in this case “it is even more serious because the respirator, which is a rare commodity in the pandemic, it took by the doubtss “and questioned whether the communal chief had been transferred to Junín” because shows you don’t trust your own healthcare system“.

The communal chief goes through the 12th day of the disease, is admitted to the clinical care room and evolves from the disease. Have oxygen assisted treatment and moderate coronavirus picture.

According to the last medical report, the mayor remains stable “and does not present new complications, except isolated subfebrile peaks”. He is also “in good spirits and in better condition”.

Serenal was hospitalized after presenting “the need for a greater oxygen demand, accompanied by a metabolic syndrome, which led to his hospitalization,” as reported from the municipality.

With information from Télam.

LM