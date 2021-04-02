The Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires reported that the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus would not stop during Holy Week. However, the Municipality of Chacabuco denounced that you haven’t received a dose for three weeks of vaccines.

The mayor of that Buenos Aires town, Victor Aiola, argued that they have “vaccinated with two doses to 3% of the population”, and that his claim is shared with other mayors of the interior. “We are concerned,” he said.

According to reports from Chacabuco, of its 55 thousand inhabitants, 5,197 people were vaccinated with one dose, which represents 14% of the population; while 1,145 inhabitants received two doses, a 3% of the total.

Currently, Chacabuco suffers from a hundred active cases of covid-19. Aiola explained: “We saw in the last days a growth in cases. We are about 14 days behind what happens in the AMBA. “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the municipality registered 3,075 infections and 60 deaths.

In dialogue with Clarion, Aiola pointed out that there are citizens “first and second” at the time of vaccinating. In the first place, because – he revealed – from the province of Buenos Aires they told him that “they are prioritizing the suburbs.” Second, because there are inhabitants of the Chacabuco district who live in the towns of Rawson, O’Higgins, Castilla and Los Angeles, which are about 50 or 80 kilometers from the health posts and have no way of mobilizing if their turn.

“The inhabitants of the localities are the oldest and we feel between a rock and a hard place against the demands of the people. The Province does not allow the Municipality to move the vaccines to approach the homes of these neighbors. PAMI can go to vaccinate; We can not. We see that vaccines do not reach the elderly, “Aiola denounced.

On the other hand, he reported that residents in nursing homes in the towns of Rawson and Castilla are not vaccinated. “And ten days ago there was a great contagion by which seven grandparents passed away“said the mayor.

Aiola also presented a claim that he made before the Province: to be able to use the municipal vaccination system. “If in all municipalities you have vaccination teams that know how to do the job, there is no need to set up a provincial post and not let the Municipality participate. We do not know who is vaccinated or when, we see it from the outside. political use of the situation“, stated, Aiola, leader of the Radical Civic Union.

“At the vaccination rate that we come, we will take another year to vaccinate“Exposed the official, who also said that the residents approach the Municipality to find out why they were not inoculated yet. And he added:” There are young adults vaccinated and we have older adults waiting for the vaccine.

The mayor of Chacabuco summoned his peers to jointly expose this situation, which he said is repeated in more than one Buenos Aires municipality: “The mayors we stared with the ñata against the glass, we want to help and participate in vaccination, we want to be responsible and know who is vaccinating in our municipalities. “

Regarding communication with the provincial and national governments, Aiola said that they worked “together throughout the pandemic,” but that now they don’t listen.

LGP