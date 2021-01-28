Coronavirus The mask should always be chosen according to the situation, says the assistant professor – in these situations everyone should use FFP2 masks

Coronavirus new, more susceptible variants have highlighted how the virus spreads through the air. Masks have risen to an increasingly important role in preventing the spread of covid-19 disease.

In some parts of Germany it has been introduced new regulations, according to which the mask should be in accordance with the FFP2 or FFP3 standard, or at least a so-called surgical face mask. They better protect the fabric mask from infection.

The use of a mask has been mandatory in Germany since April, but any mask can be used. For example, the German Chancellor Angela Merkel has admittedly used the FFP2 mask in its public appearances since the spring.

Finland continues to downplay the fact that the coronavirus can spread through the air, says Aalto University’s assistant professor Ville Vuorinen, which studies the movement of a virus in air from the perspective of aerosol physics.

Ville Vuorinen­

According to Vuorinen, understanding and internalizing the significance of this issue may be the single most important factor when combating the current form of the virus and its new variants before vaccinations are available.

He explains at the end of this story what situations the FFP2 mask can be useful for.

Man produces aerosols, i.e. very small droplets floating in the air, when breathing, talking, coughing and sneezing. If a person is infected with a corona, the viruses spread with the droplets of different sizes into the environment.

According to Vuorinen, FFP2 masks effectively filter aerosols and larger droplets, which can also float in the air for long periods of time.

Viruses spread in the same way as breathing vapors in frost or tobacco smoke, which can smell even if you are several meters away from a smoker. “On the other hand, viruses also dilute effectively as the distance increases,” Vuorinen points out.

Speech multiplies the production of aerosols ten to one hundred times. Therefore, social situations are particularly risky for infections. Physical activity also multiplies the production of aerosols.

Last In recent weeks, mass infections have been reported, especially on construction sites in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Indeed, the virus is known to spread through the air particularly well in small confined spaces with poor ventilation.

According to Vuorinen, it should be made clearer that the mask does not solve the risks of breaks, for example, when eaten together.

Angela Merkel has been wearing the FFP2 mask in her public appearances since the spring.­

FFP2–standardized the mask covers the nose and mouth like a muzzle. Its important difference to a so-called surgical mask, or patch mask, is that the chance of side leakage is much lower than in a surgical mask.

The surgical mask does protect other people quite well from aerosols and drops when inhaling outwards. However, when inhaled, it does not provide adequate protection because it leaks from the edges.

Technology Research Center According to VTT when using a surgical patch mask, up to half of the breathed air passes the material to be filtered. However, the risk of the patch mask user getting infected drops to about 50 percent.

According to VTT, FFP2 and FFP3 standardized masks protect their users from viruses almost three times better than a surgical patch mask.

The FFP2 mask alone gives the user the same protection as in a situation where both he and those around him would have a patch mask.

FFP2 masks there are two types: some have a valve and others do not.

Of these, you should choose a valveless guard. It filters the air in both directions, ie protects the user himself and the people around him.

The FFP2 with valve filters only the inhaled air, ie only the user himself.

The filtration performance of the fabric mask is the worst. It protects other people from splashes and virus droplets, but its filtration efficiency is only in the order of 40-50 percent.

Anthony Fauci himself has used multilayer masks.­

For some studies suggest that the simultaneous use of a surgical mask and a cloth mask could be beneficial by using a cloth mask over the surgical mask.

“First, the fabric mask seals the edges of the surgical mask. Second, some studies show that if the fabric is suitably dense, the filtration capacity of the combination is enhanced when the aerosols are between 1 and 10 micrometers in size. Even smaller aerosols would need an FFP2 mask, which can be important, ”says Vuorinen.

Such multilayer masks have recommended including the World Health Organization and the Director of the United States Office of Communicable Diseases Anthony Fauci.

However, a combination mask can also have weaknesses. “For some people, for example, it may interfere with breathing,” Vuorinen points out.

Distance, masks, good ventilation and outdoor air significantly reduce the level of risk of exposure through air. Vuorinen points out that when people meet each other, at least two things from this list should come true at the same time.

What mask would you wear on a public transportation vehicle?

There is a high risk of infection when traveling by bus, train or metro. The space is limited in size, ventilation is unclear, close contacts are difficult to avoid and the duration of the trip can be long. Then I would use an FFP2 mask.

In the store?

A store is a space where a lot of people visit. I would use an FFP2 mask especially if there are a lot of people in the store and you can’t keep safety distances of more than two meters. Quite often in the store I wear a surgical mask along with a cloth mask and keep my distance.

In a car with a work crew?

Very high virus concentrations have been measured in the air of a passenger car, says a new, as yet unpublished study. The level of risk is high because the car sits close together, the volume is small and the indoor air is distributed. Breaking the window and using masks would significantly reduce the level of risk. In this situation, there would be special grounds for using the FFP2 mask. In addition, indoor air recirculation should be avoided when driving. You should make sure that the arrow button on the air conditioning panel is off.

By taxi?

If there are or have been several people in the car and the room is not ventilated, the virus can remain in the room. I would use an FFP2 mask.

In a car with a family member?

I would not wear a mask except in a situation where a family member has been exposed to a coronavirus. An FFP2 mask and car ventilation would, in my view, be necessary especially when an exposed family member is taken to a corona test by car.

Visiting Grandma?

If I suspected I had been exposed to the coronavirus, I would not visit people at risk at all.

Otherwise, I would wear the best possible mask during the visit. I would reduce the risk of infection by improving ventilation, i.e. I would open a window or balcony door. The risk can also be reduced by shortening the duration of the visit and maintaining distance.

In a nursing home, nursing home or hospital?

In these situations, I think the use of the FFP2 mask would be particularly justified. The importance of good ventilation is well known in hospital settings.

At work?

The Department of Health and Welfare recommends keeping a distance of more than two meters from other people in all areas where long periods of time are spent, such as the workplace and meetings. THL recommends using the mask at any distance, which I think is justified. If the workplace or meeting room is poorly ventilated and the air is stagnant, it is a dangerous place to stick. The longer the meeting lasts, the greater the risk. I would rather have a remote meeting or choose a space that is as spacious as possible.

In the restaurant?

Food restaurants usually have moderately good ventilation, which is a good thing. The use of masks in restaurants could allow for safer restaurant operations. The mask should then only be removed from the face while eating or drinking.

When looking for a child in the yard of the kindergarten?

In the open air, the risk of sticking is the lowest and the distance can be maintained.

When looking for a child inside a kindergarten?

I would use a surgical mask, a cloth mask, or a combination of these.

Skiing?

I don’t wear a mask when skiing and jogging. It is easy to keep a distance outdoors, so the level of risk is low.

Corrigendum 28.1.2021 at 15.49: Corrected a statement stating that the FFP2 with valve filters only the inhaled air, ie only the user himself. In the past, in the absence of the letter l, the story could misleadingly give the impression that FFP2 would not protect the user itself.