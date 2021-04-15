Coronavirus The mask recommendation does not extend to children under the age of 12, guided outdoor sports activities for people under the age of 20 may continue – These restrictions and recommendations now apply in the SME area

The restrictions previously outlined by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group are mainly valid until the end of April.

The metropolitan area the corona coordination group announced on Thursday that the mask recommendation will not be extended to children aged 6-11. The mask recommendation for 12-year-olds and older remains in effect for the time being.

The regional corona coordination group of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) previously recommended the use of masks also for children aged 6–11 years. In Turku, for example, there is a mask recommendation for all schoolchildren.

However, the cities of the metropolitan area outlined that at this stage there is no need to expand the use of masks to lower school levels.

Corona Coordination Group decided that guided outdoor sports activities for those aged 20 and under may open next Monday, April 19th. The action must be carried out on the basis of the health safety guidelines already in use.

Guided hobbies can only be organized in the interiors managed by the cities for those born in 2008 and later.

The coordination group said it intends to implement the principle of children and young people first in deregulation, which is reflected in the decisions.

The coordination group will continue to prepare its own plan for lifting restrictions in the Helsinki metropolitan area and will make the necessary guidelines at its meeting next week if the epidemic situation continues to develop well.

Coordination group the restrictions and recommendations previously outlined remain largely valid until 30 April.

From Monday, April 12, the high schools will be in the teaching rotation model.

High schools continued in distance learning until the end of the fourth period, which had just ended, and have since moved to a rotation model in which half of the high school students are in contact teaching at a time. Vocational schools continued distance learning for as long as high schools.

Since then, there has been a shift in vocational education to a rotation model, in which one third of the students in the learning community are in contact teaching at a time.

Southern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency has ordered the closure of the premises in the entire Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District in accordance with section 58 g of the Provisional Infectious Diseases Act until 28 April. Enclosed spaces include the following:

• indoor spaces for team sports, group sports, contact sports and other similar sports or sports, as well as gyms and other similar indoor sports facilities

• public saunas and swimming pools in swimming pools, indoor swimming pools and spas, as well as changing rooms in their immediate vicinity

• dance venues and facilities for choir singing, amateur theater and other similar group activities

• Amusement and theme parks, amusement parks and zoo interiors

• indoor playgrounds and indoor playgrounds

• public living quarters in shopping centers, excluding retail business premises and premises used for the provision of services, and access to them.

All customer facilities open to the public, with the exception of guided hobbies for children born in 2008 and later, will remain closed in April. Cities have defined facilities that provide essential services that are kept open in a limited and safe manner. Libraries still offer a limited service.

Private and public actors have an obligation to organize the use of facilities open to the public or to a limited number of customers or participants in such a way that it is effectively possible for customers and participants and groups to avoid close contact with each other.

The Coordination Group continues to strongly recommend that private operators similarly restrict the use of sports and leisure facilities until 30 April.

All indoor and outdoor public events and general meetings are prohibited until April 30. However, meetings of up to six people may be organized if they can be followed in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Department of Health and Welfare.

Until 30 April, the Coordination Group will continue to strongly recommend that close contacts be restricted between the same household or close relatives of the same permanence. Attendance at funerals is limited.

The Coordination Group further recommends that employers organize teleworking in all work tasks where it is temporarily possible.