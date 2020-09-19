“We need the whole face to function with our emotions. You cannot be intelligent without emotion, understand without emotion, analyze without emotion. With the sanitary mask, we are deprived of both our ability to communicate our emotions and the inability to spot the emotions of others, which totally blurs communication and creates a strange form of loneliness.“, deciphers psychologist Jeanne Siaud-Facchin.

Meditate

“We need contact, to touch each other too. On a human level, psychological health is in danger “, deplores the therapist on franceinfo on Friday September 18.

Jeanne Siaud-Facchin advocates meditation in her book Spring for Self. “It is about finding places of oneself where you can rest, rest, be attentive to yourself, think about what you are going through “, she explains, adding: “Meditation for children is great, it is a practice of mindfulness “.