Cyclists and joggers from both cities will not be affected by the measure.

The list of large cities where the mask becomes mandatory is growing. In Lyon, from Tuesday 1 September, and in the agglomeration of Rouen, from Wednesday 2 September, the wearing of this protection against the coronavirus will be imposed on all.

In Lyon and Villeurbanne

Wearing a mask will be compulsory from Tuesday for those over 11 years old throughout the territory of Lyon and Villeurbanne, where the measure was only partial so far, the Rhône prefect announced on Monday. “A tolerance will be granted to cyclists and joggers during their sporting activity”, he said at a press conference. This is also the case in the Paris region or in Lille for example.

From September 1, the port of mask will be compulsory in public spaces for anyone 11 years of age and over on the whole Lyon and Villeurbanne.

In the other cities of the metropolis of Lyon and the department, wearing a mask also becomes compulsory, for over 11s, within a perimeter of 50 meters around nursery and primary schools, colleges, high schools and establishments of higher education, as well as entering and exiting train stations, metro stations, tram and bus stops.

These measures come as the Rhône department spent last week in an active circulation zone of the virus, with an incidence rate of over 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which earned it to be classified as “red” as other departments. “The situation is deteriorating and we have a collective challenge to take up. We protect ourselves individually but above all to protect others”, said the mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, present at this press conference.

In Rouen and its agglomeration

Wearing a mask will be compulsory from Wednesday morning in the metropolis of Rouen, which includes 71 municipalities and half a million inhabitants, the Seine-Maritime prefecture announced on Monday. “Over the past week, a sharp acceleration in the circulation of the Covid-19 virus has been observed in the Seine-Maritime department, and in particular in the Rouen conurbation”, indicates the prefecture in a press release.

[Port du masque obligatoire dans toute la Métropole Rouen Normandie]

From September 2, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., in the 71 municipalities of Metropole Rouen Normandie, wearing a mask is made compulsory

Find all the details here ▶ ️https://t.co/1OeioeCSAu pic.twitter.com/TrUY0GMLj1 – Metropole Rouen Ndie (@MetropoleRouenN) August 31, 2020

On the territory of the metropolis of Rouen, the authorities counted last week 61.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, “beyond the alert threshold of 50 set nationally” and a positivity rate of 5.70%, a figure higher than the French average.

Thus, a prefectural decree makes it compulsory to wear a mask on public roads and in places open to the public in all 71 municipalities of the Rouen Normandy metropolis, from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. This obligation, which concerns people aged 11 and over, does not however apply. “to people practicing a physical activity (cycling, running)”, which will however “hold a mask, which will be worn at the end or interruption of the activity”.