Coronavirus The mapping of the infection group connected to the Helsinki bar continues, the chief epidemiologist encourages those with mild symptoms to apply for the test

Helsinki police have had to provide official assistance due to several cases and symptoms of the coronavirus. Chief physician Sanna Isosomppi urges you to apply for a test for even minor symptoms – otherwise the viral cycle cannot be cut.

Helsinki The mapping of the infection group connected to the Time Out Sports Bar in Rastila continues. On the second Saturday, January 30, 15 people who were in the bar in the evening have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the City of Helsinki’s social and health department reported on Sunday. According to preliminary studies, this is a potentially easily spreading virus variant.

“These 15 cases that tested a positive corona result are known to us. According to the information we have received, a total of about 30 people have been present, ”says Helsinki’s Chief Epidemiologist. Sanna Isosomppi says.

“We only get information about cases that apply for the test. We encourage you to apply for the test without delay if even mild symptoms occur. It is a responsible activity. ”

When if the applicant is diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, the information is passed to the unit of epidemiological activity. After that, all infected persons are contacted.

“Not only do we give instructions on isolation, tracers carefully review with the infected person where he or she has moved to be infected and who he or she may have exposed. At the same time, it is mapped out where the person has moved before the symptoms begin. In that way, it is possible to find out where the infection could come from. ”

Interviews are recorded. Isosomppi says that if many interviewees say they have been in a certain place at a certain time and have become infected, the infection may be related to that place.

“In a situation like this, we try to inform others in the same condition about the risk of becoming ill so that they understand how to apply for a test if symptoms occur.”

Time Out’s restaurateur Simo Lahtinen is visibly irritated by the poor communication with the health authorities. He wonders how the infections of a group of toads who arrived from a sauna evening are placed under the responsibility of the restaurateur.­

If it turns out that a particular site is associated with a lot of infections, all those exposed can be asked to apply for a test.

“In a situation like this, we test both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals. Our job is to prevent infections. With privacy in mind, we cannot comment on who these positive results are. ”

Isosomppi emphasizes that this is a possible infection with a coronary variant strain that may be more susceptible to the spread of other coronavirus strains.

“Apart from these 15 infected, there are no known new cases,” Isosomppi says.

The City of Helsinki’s social and health department ended up publishing a press release because it has not been possible to reach everyone in the restaurant that evening. The aim of the bulletin is to encourage other people in the restaurant to connect with the social and health industry and apply for tests.

“The general guideline is that if you have a slight symptomatic condition, you should apply for the test at a low threshold. Without it, we will not be able to prevent infections in the future. No one can be aware of their infection if they do not take the test. ”

30.1. Those present are asked to contact epidemiological activities if they have not yet been contacted on tel. 09 310 51222 (Mon – Sun 9–15.30) or [email protected]

Also The Alcohol Administration Unit of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) is investigating whether the provisions of the Communicable Diseases Act have been complied with. For the event night, the avi will investigate compliance with the restrictions after the city’s trackers have had time to talk to the infected. At the same time, information is provided on the conditions in the bar.

Yle reported on Sunday night that police had provided official assistance to reach those in the bar.

Over the weekend, police were also employed Techno parties held in Sörnäinen, Helsinki. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the regional government agency’s meeting restriction prohibits all public events and general meetings of more than ten people in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. The police are launching a preliminary investigation into the matter.