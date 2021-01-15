Coronavirus The map shows where the new infections in Helsinki are coming from

The number of tests is still lower than usual, says Markku Mäkijärvi, Chief Medical Officer of Hus.

Coronavirus infections was found in Helsinki in the last two weeks most in the eastern districts and in the city center.

“The situation has been this really since last spring. There are large population centers and people with an immigrant background who cannot work remotely, ”says the chief physician of Helsinki University Hospital. Markku Mäkijärvi.

“Virus infections favor areas with a lot of people and movements.”

The statistics based on the postal code areas of the City of Helsinki show a total of 834 regional data on infections.

Quantitatively The highest number of coronavirus infections has been detected in Kontula, 46 in total. 36 infections have been detected in the center of Helsinki and 33 in Pihlajamäki.

Fourth is East Pasila, where 28 infections have been diagnosed.

Less than five infections have been detected in 23 different zip code areas. These include Roihuvuori, Punavuori, Itä-Pakila and Ruskeasuo.

To the surrounding compared to the regions, there seems to be an exceptional number of infections in Keski-Töölö, Malminkartano and Itä-Pasila.

In relation to the population, Itä-Pasila has 325.7 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants. The corresponding figure in Malminkartano is 301.5.

In Keski-Töölö, 252.3 infections per 100,000 inhabitants were detected during the measurement period.

Töölö’s reading is likely to be raised by the cluster of infections found in the Ruusulankatu housing service unit, which the city reported on wednesday.

At the turn of the year, 32 residents and five employees were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the dormitory. A total of 14 coronavirus infections were detected in Keski-Töölö during the measurement period.

The highest number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants has been detected in Veräjämäki in the last 14 days, 370.

The total number of infections for two weeks is 15 in Veräjämäki and 28 in Malminkartano.

More broadly, the infections found appear to be highest in eastern Helsinki and lowest in the western part of the city in relation to population.

Even individual infections may appear in large numbers in relation to the population, due to large regional differences in population.

Found the number of infections decreased slightly from the 14 days before the measurement period.

However, forming an overall picture of the disease situation in Helsinki is currently challenging.

“There is not a clear outlook because test volumes have dropped so significantly,” says Mäkijärvi.

About four percent of the coronavirus samples taken in Helsinki are currently positive.

“It can be considered quite high. The epidemic situation is possibly a little worse than it looks, ”Mäkijärvi estimates.

“The good thing is that the Christmas season doesn’t seem to have brought more patients, at least to hospitals. It’s a little early to say about the New Year. ”