Coronavirus The map shows where the coronavirus is spreading in Helsinki now – The number of infections is declining

The highest number of infections was detected in Itäkeskus-Marjaniemi and Puotinharju.

In Helsinki was found between 24 March and 7 April, a total of approximately 1,972 coronavirus infections. It is more than a thousand fewer infections than in the previous two-week period, when the number of infections was about 3,063. Figures for a few areas, such as Suomenlinna and Santahamina, are missing from the total.

During the two-week period under review, the number of infections decreased significantly. Infections were detected in an average of 176 days during the first week and 111 during the latter.

Quantitatively the most new infections were detected in the Kontula-Vesala (135 infections) and Etelä-Vuosaari (112) areas, but the incidence was highest in Itäkeskus-Marjaniemi and Puotinharju. The incidence rate in the Itäkeskus area was 836 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and in Puotinharju 760.

The lowest number of infections was in Östersundom and the Kuusisaari-Lehtisaari area, where only one infection was found in both.

The whole of Helsinki the incidence rate was 298 on April 7, up from 486.4 two weeks earlier.

Although there has been a decline in the incidence rate, the infection situation in Helsinki is still the worst of Finland’s major cities. In Vantaa and Turku, however, the incidence is very close to Helsinki.

On 7 April, Helsinki accounted for 29.2 per cent of all infections in Finland.

The highest number of infections was found among 20-39 year olds. However, in relation to the size of the age group, infections were most common in 0–19-year-olds.

Positive samples have accounted for 4.7 percent of all coronavirus tests in the past two weeks.