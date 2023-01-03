Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Coronavirus | The majority of EU member states want travelers from China to be tested for the coronavirus

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2023
in World Europe
0

EU countries will meet on Wednesday to decide on common measures in the Union area.

3.1. 20:37

Overpowered the majority of EU member states want travelers from China to undergo a corona test before they leave China, says the European Commission.

An agreement was reached on the matter at the meeting of officials of the ministries of health held in Brussels on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the EU countries will meet to decide on common measures in the Union area.

In China, the number of corona infections has increased explosively since the country lifted its strict corona restrictions in December. Now the EU fears that travelers from China could bring with them new variants that would circumvent the protection provided by current vaccinations.

