The French are waiting for this moment with fear and impatience. Wednesday October 14 at 7:55 p.m. on France 2, Emmanuel Macron will unveil his plan to curb the coronavirus epidemic in France. The hypothesis of a curfew is real, but it still involves several questions. “In what city ? From which hour ? Will there be a need for passes again to go out? A priori in any case, there will be no kilometer restrictions because the virus circulates throughout the territory.“, explains journalist Anne Bourse in duplex from the Elysee Palace.

“The idea is still good to once again limit the strict travel necessary and to avoid gatherings and parties.“Says Anne Bourse. This speech is decisive for the President of the Republic who must convince the French. He could use the word curfew which refers to war, a term he had used on several occasions in March.

