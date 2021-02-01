Coronavirus The law on forced border checks is progressing: It remains to be seen whether only all

The progress of a bill to be decided by Parliament depends on how long a round of opinions is held on it.

Government the draft law on forced border checks is progressing.

Officials have honed the presentation over the weekend, which was being discussed by government political aides on Monday.

The premise is that the tests would no longer be voluntary in the future.

There is not yet a political decision on whether it would apply to all newcomers or only those who come from countries with more infections than Finland.

Legally it is open whether the proposal is put to a round of opinions and how long the commenters are given. Normally the opinion period is six weeks, but from the point of view of border security it would be quite a long time.

According to HS, the government still has a dream that the proposal will be approved by the government on Thursday and submitted to Parliament.

Due to the consultation, this may not be the case.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has rushed the bill. He said Yle in the presidency exam on Thursday night that the government is ready to bring to Parliament a proposal for mandatory corona testing at borders.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on the government’s forced testing intentions for the first time on 26 January.

According to the HS, the preparation is based on the premise that statutory passengers would be subjected to a coronavirus test at the border if they did not have a valid reason why they did not have to be tested.

A passenger should be referred for a mandatory test if he or she does not have evidence of a recent test, coronavirus disease, or vaccine taken.

If the law will be enacted, the same rules would apply to Finnish citizens. Finnish citizens and permanent residents can always come to Finland.

Today, many passengers arriving on ships do not want to take voluntary tests and the authorities do not have the means to require a test or, for example, a certificate of illness.

This complicates Finland’s efforts to limit the entry of a new dangerous fast-spreading virus into the country.

Government already in the autumn tried to improve the health security of the borders by adding provisions to the law on quarantines, among other things, but at that time the bill collided with the negative positions of legal scholars interpreting the Constitution in Parliament.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti wondered in its opinion, why the bill has primarily resulted in a quarantine model that would provide a new basis for quarantine.

The Constitutional Committee knocked out exceptionally loudly in the bill.