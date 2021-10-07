The decree to increase the maximum capacities of discos, cinemas and stadiums is coming: the measure should arrive this afternoon on the CDM table. Protests for the hypothesis of reopening with the Green pass and 35% indoors for discos. From today in Rieti simultaneous administration of the flu vaccine and the additional anti-Covid dose. Meanwhile, in our country there are 3,235 new cases and 39 deaths: here the data of the latest balance sheet relating to Wednesday 6 October (to consult the bulletins that show the situation since the beginning of the pandemic: here those of 2021, here those of 2020). Here is the map of the contagion in the world.

8.25 am – THE POINT ON VACCINES IN ITALY: 214.648 third doses

214,648 people in our country have received the third dose of the vaccine, 2.83% of the population subject to an additional dose / booster. The Italians who have had at least one dose are 45.555.233, 84.35% of the over 12 population while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 42.996.302, 79.61% of the over 12 population. report of the special commissioner for the health emergency updated on Thursday morning. The vaccine doses administered so far in Italy are 85,722,084, 86% of the total delivered, equal to 99,711,529 so far.



7.46 – Salvini: Today in the CDM we will ask for a substantial and substantial reopening. Club madness at 35 percent

The League in today’s Council of Ministers will support a pro-European position, calling for a substantial and substantial reopening. So the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, on Rtl 102.5. Reopening the discos to 35 percent capacity is madness, they don’t even reopen the clubs. At least double the capacity, if you ask for the Green pass and therefore whoever enters vaccinated or buffered, you reopen one hundred percent. This applies to cinemas, museums, stadiums, offices, everyone.

