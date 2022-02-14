from Online Editorial

Updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 14 February

A powerful vaccine against all variants of Covid is coming: good results from an ISS preclinical study. To date, 91% of people over 12 have been vaccinated with the first dose, says Minister Speranza. Today, meanwhile, a day of new no pass protests, in view of the obligation in the workplace that is triggered tomorrow for the over 50s. The bridge between the US and Canada has been reopened, blocked for a week by demonstrators. The latest bulletin relating to Sunday 13 February records 51,959 new cases and 191 deaths, with a positive rate rising slightly to 11.2%.

10.49 am – Germany will lift most restrictions on 20 March



The German government will lift most of the restrictions on March 20, in light of the decline in infections. what emerges from a draft of the provision anticipated by France Presse. The general restrictions on social, cultural and economic life are expected to be gradually lifted from the beginning of spring on March 20, 2022, the text reads, which is due to be approved Wednesday by federal and Laender authorities. See also Covid, Iss: unvaccinated in intensive 38 times more than vaccinated third dose

8.41 am – Salvini, on March 31st all restrictions will be removed



I hope that the bans will be lifted from those who are healed. Matteo Salvini says it to Rtl 102.5. With March 31, with the end of the state of emergency, return to normalcy and remove all restrictions, says the leader of the League

7 am – THE POINT ON VACCINATIONS



132,099,697 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 99.1% of the total of those delivered so far, equal to 133,298,075. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.25 am this morning. In particular, 36,180,861 additional / booster doses were administered to 85.09% of the population over 12 potentially recipients of these administrations who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months.