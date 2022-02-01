from Valentina Santarpia

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday 1 February

Closed discos and masks even outdoors until February 10: the anti-Covid mini-extensions contained in the order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza come into force from today. Tomorrow new Council of Ministers on the rules for school, colors of the regions and duration of the pass. The state of emergency is expected to end on March 31st. The latest bulletin relating to Monday 31 January recorded 57,715 new cases and 349 deaths, with a positive rate of 12.1%, still down compared to the previous day.



8.32 am – Germany, over 162 thousand new infections



Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Germany. The new infections registered in the last 24 hours were 162. 613. A week ago there were 126 955, Bild recalls. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days rose to 1206.2 cases from 1176.8 yesterday, 894.3 a week ago, 220.3 a month ago. The deaths in the last 24 hours attributed to Covid-19 were 188, up from 214 a week ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,705,000 people have healed. In the same period, the infections ascertained were 9,978,146.

Fabio Ciciliano, doctor and member of the Technical Scientific Committee (CTS), guest of Rai Radio 1, spoke about the possibility of closing the state of emergency on March 31: The decision to continue the state of emergency of a political nature, I am the technician and from this point of view I can only express a technical judgment – he explained – After two years of the pandemic, the systems put in place for the overall management of the pandemic can be traced back to ordinary management. According to Cicilianol, the RT below 1, we are in a regression phase of the epidemic and not expansive.

7.00 – Vaccines, 79% had the booster

128,318,811 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 100.9% of the total of those delivered so far, equal to 127,163,269. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.29 today. In particular, 33,512,079 additions / boosters were administered to 78.82% of the population potentially recipient of these administrations who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months.

