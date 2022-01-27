7.42 am – In Germany record of infections: over 200 thousand in 24 hours



Germany has recorded a record increase in infections, exceeding the threshold of 200,000 for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic: according to the bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute, 203,136 infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours and 188 new deaths. The incidence of infections on a weekly basis rose to 1,017 compared to 941 yesterday.