THE POINT ON VACCINATION IN ITALY
I am 124,713,311 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy. what emerges from the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.15 am today. In particular, 30,686,697 additional / booster doses were administered to 77.61% of the population potentially subject to such administrations. People who have had at least a first dose are 48,795,173 (90.34% of the population over 12), while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,096,707 (87.20% of those over 12). As for the pediatric audience, the children between 5 and 11 years of age who received the first dose amounted to 1,061,387, equal to 29.03%. 303,039 (8.29%) children have already completed the vaccination cycle.
8 am – Germany, over 126 thousand new infections. Protests in the square
126,955 new infections were registered yesterday in Germany, the scene on Monday evening of protests against anti-coronavirus measures and counter-demonstrations in support of the restrictions. The incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants over seven days rose today to 894.3 from 840.3 cases yesterday and 553.2 a week ago. There are 214 deaths, up from 193 a week ago.
January 25, 2022
