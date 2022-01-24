from Silvia Morosi

Updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 24 January

For the World Health Organization, the new variant could mark the end of the pandemic in the Old Continent

(here the world map, being updated)

The aim is to extend the duration of the green certification to avoid that the first to be vaccinated with the third dose are left uncovered. From today 4 other Regions pass in orange, with restrictions only for the unvaccinated. The latest bulletin for Sunday 23 January records 138,860 new cases and 227 deaths.



8.32 am – THE POINT ON VACCINATIONS IN ITALY



There are 124,160,456 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 99.8% of those delivered (equal to 124,363,411). The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47.061.619, 87.15% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.15 today. Then, 30,231,332 additional / booster doses were administered, 76.46% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 48,770,822 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (90.30% of the population over 12). As for the administration to the audience aged 5-11, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,044,457 (28.57%), while 277,458 (7.59%) have completed the vaccination cycle.



The fourth dose of the vaccine for those over 60 triples the protection against serious complications of the infection. To affirm it the Israeli Ministry of Health, citing preliminary studies conducted by experts from various academic and health institutions. The analyzes were conducted on 400,000 Israelis who received a fourth dose of the vaccine and on 600,000 who received the third dose.







7.14 am – Beijing 2022: first 72 Covid cases detected, no athletes



There are 72 confirmed cases from 4 to 22 January in the context of activities related to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, according to a note from the organizing committee, less than two weeks before the opening of the Games on February 4th. In detail, 39 infections were detected upon arrival at the Capital, at the Beijing international airport, while another 33 were reported in the closed-circuit bubble system. No athletes involved, only interested parties, including broadcasting personnel, international federations, marketing partners, the media and the workforce in general.

6.36 am – In China the lockdown in the metropolis of Xi’an has been lifted



The Chinese authorities have lifted a one-month lockdown in the city of Xi’an, in northern China, and its 13 million residents. The announcement on Monday followed the restart of commercial flights from the city the day before. Xi’an is located about 965 kilometers southwest of Beijing, where the Winter Games are scheduled for February 4th. Access to Xi’an was suspended on December 22 following an outbreak attributed to the Delta variant.

