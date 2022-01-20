Today in Italy the obligation to show is triggered at least in the basic green pass to go to the hairdresser, the barber or beauty centers. And still today the Prime Minister Mario Draghi signs the Dpcm with the list of activities where the Green Pass will not be required from 1 February 2022. Meanwhile, the latest bulletin records 192,320 new cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, with a positive rate of 16.3%. Meanwhile, in Great Britain, the government decrees the end of practically all anti-Covid restrictions from next week and in France the Health Defense Council meets today to take stock of the epidemiological situation, characterized by a real boom in infections (yesterday there were over 400,000 for the second consecutive day).

8.32 am – 47 million over 12 with complete cycle, 28,504,317 third doses



There are 122,166,535 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy. 47,003,713 people have completed the vaccination cycle, equal to 87.03 percent of the over 12 population. As reported in the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign of the commissioner for health emergency, updated at 06: 16 today. Then 28,504,317 additional / booster doses were administered, 72.09 per cent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. To have received at least one dose of the vaccine are 48,703,592 people, equal to 90.18 percent of the population over 12. As regards the administration to the audience aged 5-11, the total with at least one dose amounts to 941,090 (25.74 percent of the population 5-11).