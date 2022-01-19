According to the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, we have reached the peak of cases and shortly there may be a decrease in infections with a consequent relaxation of anti-Covid measures. Nine regions in Italy, meanwhile, are likely to pass into the orange zone. Sicily and Calabria challenge the government and allow unvaccinated people to cross the Strait of Messina. The Dpcm is awaited with the list of activities where the Green Pass is not required. Meanwhile, the latest bulletin recorded 228,179 new cases and 434 deaths in 24 hours, with a positive rate of 15.5%.

7.46 am – Undersecretary Costa: The color system no longer makes sense. Only the red zone remains

Now that there is the super green pass and the changed scenario, what sense do the colors of the Regions still have ?. So is the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa in an interview with Corriere della Sera. It is necessary to start with the Regions – he adds – a path for overcoming them. We need to remember how that system was born. In times when the growing contagion made it necessary to put in place limits on generalized freedom. Costa recalls that more restrictive and timely measures have been developed. There is the Super Green pass and simplification. And there is an audience of 90% vaccinated. Faced with this, the generalized color system no longer makes sense. The only criterion that must remain that of the red zone.



7 am – In Germany over 100 thousand cases: 112,323 infections in 24 hours

There are more than one hundred thousand coronavirus infections diagnosed in Germany in the last 24 hours. the first time this has happened since the beginning of the pandemic, with cases driven by the Omicron variant which accounts for 70 percent of infections. As we read from the latest data released by the Robert Koch Institute, on the last day Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus infections and 239 deaths. The weekly incidence reached 584.4 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days, Rki added.



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Coronavirus #latest #news #Italy #world #Covid #green #pass #vaccines