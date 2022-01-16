According to the latest bulletin, they have been registered in our country

180,426 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours.

. The curve of the epidemic is slowing down, as confirmed by Locatelli, the coordinator of the CTS. And the regions would like to eliminate the “color system”. This is the orientation of the governors, who in the next conference will meet to discuss a series of issues on anti-Covid measures and any proposals to be made to the government.

10.17 – Bianchi: the school has reopened and there have been no disasters



“The famous disaster that must have taken place with the reopening of the school” after the Christmas break “did not happen.” This was stated by the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi interviewed by Radio24. Adding that there have been “differentiated inconveniences area by area, but the school has reopened and the conviction has been affirmed that the school is a fundamental element, the school is the priority, it is a right”. The principals have worked well, Bianchi then specified, taking stock of the first week of the reopening of the schools.

7.28 am – Vaccine: almost 120 million doses administered in Italy



There are 119,840,779 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 98.8% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 121,151,538. This is what is read in the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 6.13. In particular, 26,626,304 additional / booster doses were administered to 67.34% of the population potentially subject to such administrations who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months. The people who have had at least a first dose are 48,559,112, 89.91% of the population over 12 while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 46,867,461 equal to 86.78% of the population over 12. The recovered a total of 536,854, 0.99% of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of 6 months. In total, the sum of those who have had at least one dose and those who have been cured for at least six months is 49,095,966, i.e. 90.9% of the over 12 population.

