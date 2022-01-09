Tomorrow, Monday 10 January, new rules will be triggered to contain the exponential increase in Covid cases (here the bulletin of 9 January), due to the spread of the Omicron variant in Italy: among these, the extension of the reinforced green pass obligation for social life. And the colors will change too, with four new regions in the yellow zone. But the Omicron variant is also rampant in the rest of the world, where record infections are recorded.

10:05 am – Israel reopens to tourists despite the surge in infections



Israel reopened its borders today to tourists who are vaccinated or cured of Covid. The borders had been closed for over a month due to the Omicron variant, which despite the closures spread throughout the country. How can you enter for tourism now? A full course of vaccination is required, provided no more than six months have elapsed since the last dose was administered, while the recovered must have received at least one dose of a vaccine. But that’s not all: you also need a negative test carried out at least 72 hours before the trip and a swab to be done upon arrival at the airport (where the quarantine must be observed until the negative test result is confirmed).

9:38 am – In Africa over 10 million cases



Africa has passed the threshold of 10 million cases of Covid. According to data released by the African Centers for Disease Control, 10,028,508 cases had been registered up to Saturday in the 55 member states of the African Union. There are 231,157 deaths registered.





9:20 am – 400 swabs stolen in an analysis laboratory in Partinico



Swab thieves in action in Partinico, in the metropolitan city of Palermo. The theft occurred in the private analysis laboratory Anzelmo in via Enrico Fermi: 400 tests were taken away from the structure, in addition to 40 euros that were in the cash register. To discover the raid, were the security guards during the routine checks.





8:25 am – Positive report around with the girl



He was feeling better and had decided to go out for a drive with a girl, despite the fact that it was positive. The agents of the Flying Squad of the Perugia police station noticed the car at high speed in the middle of the night, in the Corcianese area. Once they reached the car, they found a 23-year-old boy driving who instead should have been in isolation as he was positive for Covid-19. The 23-year-old also said he felt entitled to leave the house because the symptoms of the disease had disappeared. With him, in the car, also a minor, then entrusted to the mother who was informed of the story and the positive nature of the young man who was with her daughter. The boy was sued.





05:45 – Record of infections in Mexico



Mexico recorded over 30,000 new cases of Covid-19 in one day, a record since the start of the pandemic (the highest number was recorded on August 18, 2021, with 28,023 new cases per day). The government therefore decided to close the schools. Deaths, on the other hand, remained stable at 202. The barrier of 300 thousand deaths from Covid-19 was overcome on Friday in Mexico, the fifth most affected country in the world by the coronavirus after the United States, Brazil, India and Russia. Experts underline that the infections from Covid-19 in Mexico would be much higher than the data reported by the authorities and that the underestimation of the new positives due to the few tests carried out.